SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.39

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.39 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.39 ($1.05), with a volume of 158809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.67.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

In other news, insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,383.45). Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

