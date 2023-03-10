SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.39

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.39 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.39 ($1.05), with a volume of 158809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.67.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
In other news, insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,383.45). Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.