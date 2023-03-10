Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.02

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 31865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 466,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

