Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.60

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $103.85, with a volume of 232025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Down 12.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

