Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.