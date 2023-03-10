Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $68.55 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

