SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

