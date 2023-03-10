Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,798.61

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,798.61 ($45.68) and last traded at GBX 3,168 ($38.10), with a volume of 224971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,173 ($38.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,430 ($41.25) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.13) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,305.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,037.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €1.08 ($1.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,773.01%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

