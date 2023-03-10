Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 177,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 98,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$32.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.