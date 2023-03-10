Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,813 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 36.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 151.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.