Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

