SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

