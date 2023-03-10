SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 670.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 503,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 269,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 78,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.95 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

