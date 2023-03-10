Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14,042.21

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £140.42 ($168.86) and last traded at £117.80 ($141.65), with a volume of 64415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £119.05 ($143.16).

Several brokerages recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($149.11) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of £110.90. The company has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,744.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.32) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,651.16%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

