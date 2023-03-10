Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

