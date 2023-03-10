StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.40

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 9899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 in the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.