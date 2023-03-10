StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.40

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 9899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
