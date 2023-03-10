Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $9.00 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

