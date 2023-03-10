Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

