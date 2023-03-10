Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $153.60

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 155.36 ($1.87), with a volume of 253582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.89).

Syncona Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 492.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.06.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

