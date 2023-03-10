Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,838,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,734,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,004,052,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $945.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

