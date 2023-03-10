Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

