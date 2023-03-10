Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 714 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

