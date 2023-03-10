Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 21.1%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares were up 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 145,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 32,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Trading Up 18.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

