Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.23

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.23 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 258.30 ($3.11), with a volume of 6835891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.10 ($3.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308 ($3.70).

Tesco Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,989.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Tesco Company Profile

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,093.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,171 shares of company stock worth $3,791,463. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

