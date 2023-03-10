The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.