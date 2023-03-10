The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

NYSE HSY opened at $238.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

