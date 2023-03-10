The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,888,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,663,516.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,435. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

