Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.87

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 43253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

