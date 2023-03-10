Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.87

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 43253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.