Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

