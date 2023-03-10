Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Up 8.7%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 107,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 99,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$227.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

