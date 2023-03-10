Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $220,000 Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 71.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,709 shares of company stock worth $23,416,699. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

