Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $227,000 Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CHRS opened at $6.24 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

