Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.13. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $409.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

