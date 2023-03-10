Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK opened at $8.85 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

