Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $223,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Trading Down 0.1 %
Cricut stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.
Cricut Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CRCT. Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
