Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $264,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

SGFY opened at $28.49 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

