Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HVT opened at $32.54 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

