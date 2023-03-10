Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $260,000 Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.4 %
BLU stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $961.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.14.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
