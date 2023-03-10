Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 25,181 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.36 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

