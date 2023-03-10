Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,624,000 after buying an additional 2,845,575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,138,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,149,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after buying an additional 2,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,683,000 after buying an additional 1,227,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

