Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 18,573 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 849,768 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 794,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE TROX opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

