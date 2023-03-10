Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,249 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

