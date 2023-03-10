Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,720 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Materion were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $118.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

