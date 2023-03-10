Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 58,368 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,368 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

UBER stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

