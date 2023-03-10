Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 64,581 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 64,581 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 190,560.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 327,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

