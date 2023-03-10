Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AST SpaceMobile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.