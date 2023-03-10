Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,868.64

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,868.64 ($58.55) and last traded at GBX 4,113.75 ($49.47), with a volume of 1634224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,120.50 ($49.55).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($61.57) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($55.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.91) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.09) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,071.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 5,563.91%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.23), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($85,095,139.25). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

