Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.54

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 480655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

