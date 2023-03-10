Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $228.69 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

