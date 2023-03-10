Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 137.3% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

