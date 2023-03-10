VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VectivBio worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. VectivBio Holding AG has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

